Dr Heather Steen tribunal: Death of nine-year-old girl at Belfast hospital ‘should have been referred to coroner’

Fitness to practise hearing examining doctor cover-up claims

The death of a nine-year-old girl in hospital should have been referred to the coroner, a fitness to practise panel has been told.

Claire Roberts passed away at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on October 23, 1996, less than 36 hours after she was admitted for vomiting and drowsiness.

A public inquiry later accused Dr Heather Steen of a cover-up following the death.

A fitness to practise tribunal is examining a raft of serious allegations relating to her conduct in the years after the incident.

These include claims that, over a period of 10 years, Dr Steen “knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances” of Claire’s death, and that she “inappropriately recommended a brain-only post-mortem”.

It is also alleged she failed to refer Claire’s death to the coroner and “provided a statement and gave evidence” to the youngster’s inquest in May 2006 that omitted key information.

Appearing as a defence witness at the fitness to practise hearing, consultant paediatrician Dr Nicholas Mann said: “My view is the coroner should have been contacted in this case.”

He added the only reason he believed her case would not be referred to the coroner would be that the primary cause of death, cerebral oedema, was known.

However, under cross-examination by Tom Forster KC, counsel for the General Medical Council, Dr Mann accepted “the cause of the cerebral oedema was certainly unclear”.

He also told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel there was a “significant failure” in Claire’s fluid management at the hospital.

The coroner at the 2006 inquest into her death found she died as a result of cerebral oedema due to meningo-encephalitis, hyponatraemia due to excess ADH production and status epilepticus.

A second inquest was held after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry alleged a cover-up in Claire’s death when he published his findings in January 2018.

It found Claire died from cerebral oedema due to hyponatraemia as a result of fluid mismanagement.

Dr Mann told the tribunal this week panel that a blood sodium reading taken from Claire when she was admitted to hospital would not have given cause for concern.

“You pay attention to it, but it’s not a worrying thing at all,” he said.

However, he described a failure to repeat the test at regular intervals as “significant”, explaining: “If I had been managing her case, I would have rechecked the electrolytes first thing in the morning.”

The misconduct hearing is due to continue later this week.