Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist at the centre of NI patient recall is ‘unwell’, Stormont committee told

The doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest ever patient recall is “unwell”, according to the General Medical Council (GMC).

Giving evidence at the Stormont health committee on Thursday morning, Anthony Omo, general counsel and director of fitness to practise at the regulatory body, said this played a part in the decision to remove the former neurologist from the medical register.

“I think it’s well known that Michael Watt is unwell and so you might surmise that was part of what was considered,” he said.

However, Mr Omo said he was unable to provide any further detail as the information is private.

It emerged during the evidence session that the medic had made two previous applications for voluntary erasure before a third application was finally granted.

The GMC told the committee the first two applications were considered by GMC case examiners.

The third application was heard and granted by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

The GMC came under fire during the hearing, facing accusations from committee members that public confidence in its ability to hold doctors to account has been rocked by the development in the Michael Watt case.

It comes after the MPTS considered the former neurologist’s application in private.

While it released its decision last month, it has not revealed the reasons why the application was successful.

The MPTS is the body responsible for conducting hearings into the fitness to practise of doctors and makes independent decisions about cases referred by the GMC.

As a result of the decision to allow Dr Watt to be removed from the medical register, he will not have to respond to any accusations that his fitness to practise was impaired or face any professional sanctions.

A fitness to practise hearing would have been the forum where he would have been held accountable for alleged failings and concerns raised about the treatment he delivered to patients.

Charlie Massey, chief executive and registrar of the GMC, told the health committee the MPTS is planning to release a redacted version of the reasons for permitting Dr Watt to be removed from the medical register.

He said the MPTS hopes to release the document next week.

Mr Massey also explained his decision not to take legal action over the MPTS decision, which was described by SDLP MLA Colin McGrath as “lamentable”.

In response, he said: “I do understand the point you make about the GMC being seen as unhelpful at best and the disappointment not to proceed with the judicial review.

“When I’m confronted with legal advice that says we literally have no chance of succeeding with that process, I reluctantly concluded that it would be misleading to proceed with the process.

“I think it would be very hard to get across to those patients who have been so dreadfully affected that we’re starting a process which would lead to some sort of justice or accountability when we were absolutely clear in our mind that that wasn’t going to be where it would land.

“I would feel that I was dreadfully misleading patients in terms of where that process would go.

“I recognise there will be a number of voices and I respect that view completely that will say that notwithstanding all of that ‘you should have made that decision to proceed because that would have given those patients some hope’.

“I think the hope would have been so faint that it would have created some false expectations and I think that wouldn’t have been fair to patients.”

Mr Massey also told the committee the GMC had planned to argue strongly that Michael Watt should be removed from the medical register had a fitness to practise hearing gone ahead.