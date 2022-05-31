Dr Robert Taylor’s denial that he caused death of child not reasonable position to maintain, tribunal hears

A doctor’s denial at an inquest that he caused the death of a four-year-old patient was not a reasonable position to maintain, a fitness to practise tribunal has been told.

Paediatric consultant anaesthetist Dr Robert Taylor is facing a raft of allegations over the care he provided to Adam Strain during a kidney transplant operation at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1995.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has also accused him of dishonesty in relation to his actions during a police investigation and inquest into Adam’s death, and subsequent public inquiry examining the treatment and deaths of five children in Northern Ireland hospitals.

Adam never regained consciousness after his kidney transplant and died from cerebral oedema as a result of dilutional hyponatraemia.

This can occur when a patient receives too much fluid, which reduces levels of sodium in the blood and, if left untreated, causes catastrophic swelling of the brain.

Giving evidence on the second day of a fitness to practise hearing, Dr Alastair McCrirrick, a retired consultant anaesthetist appointed by the GMC, said Dr Taylor’s treatment of Adam had caused his death.

He also said that even by the standards of 1995, “every consultant anaesthetist” would have known administering a large amount of low sodium content fluid at too quick a rate would lead to hyponatraemia.

He explained: “During the course of the operation, Dr Taylor gave Adam a considerable quantity of intravenous fluid.”

He said Adam received three-and-a-half litres of fluid, which were administered as maintenance and to replace blood lost during the operation.

“The difficulty occurred because almost all of that fluid was of low sodium content and much of that fluid was of extremely low sodium content,” he said.

“The result therefore was the plasma sodium level dropped quite significantly during the operation, and dropped quickly, the result of this is that fluid ingressed into the cells of the brain causing cerebral oedema and brain damage.”

Counsel for the GMC, Tom Forster QC, asked: “How fundamental and basic is it that if you infuse very low sodium content fluid quickly, and a good deal of it, that would cause hyponatraemia?”

Dr McCrirrick replied: “I think it is absolutely fundamental and should be in the understanding of every consultant anaesthetist, even in 1995.”

The GMC expert described the administration of fluid by Dr Taylor as a “serious error”.

He said it was “compounded” by a failure to carry out a blood test at the beginning of the operation once Adam was under general anaesthetic.

He said it would have been “good practice” to have conducted the test and continued: “It should have been taken as a general screening test before an operation of this magnitude, in a patient such as this.

“Particularly given now we had arterial access, taking a blood sample was very easy, it didn’t involve sticking any new needles in or doing anything painful to the patient.”

Dr McCrirrick was also critical of Dr Taylor’s lack of response when a blood test carried out at 9.32am – some 90 minutes into the transplant operation – showed the child was suffering from “moderate hyponatraemia”.

He explained: “The criticism is the reading was clearly there and he didn’t pick it up, note it and do something about it.”

Mr Forster also asked Dr McCrirrick about Dr Taylor’s refusal to accept Adam’s death had been caused by dilutional hyponatraemia until 2012.

The lawyer said: “The process of initially giving a statement, then seeing what other doctors have got to say about it, preparing for the inquest itself and then actually giving evidence in the inquest took nearly nine months - given all of that, how serious a lack of insight is that in your opinion?”

Dr McCrirrick answered: “It appears that Dr Taylor had formed his view and wasn’t looking at what other people thought about it.

“I think that it was a serious lack of insight. I think that as these events evolved, it must have been increasingly apparent to Dr Taylor that hyponatraemia and the fluids he administered were a major causative factor, if not the causative factor, in this child’s death.

“I think he stuck to his belief that it was something else way beyond what was a plausible or reasonable position to maintain.”

Adam was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the hyponatraemia inquiry, which looked at whether fluid management in hospital played a role in their deaths.

Publishing his findings in 2018, the chair of the inquiry Sir John O’Hara was damning of Dr Taylor’s actions during and after Adam’s death.

Dr Taylor maintained Adam had not died from dilutional hyponatraemia throughout his 1996 inquest and only changed his position ahead of appearing in front of the hyponatraemia inquiry in 2012.

In a statement issued to the inquiry, he said: “I was responsible for the calculations and the administration of all the fluids that Adam was given during his renal transplant, and as such, must accept the responsibility for these being incorrect.”

The tribunal continues.