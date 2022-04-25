Dr Tamara Bronckaers: ‘Vet scandal was affecting my family life. I wasn’t sleeping, I was crying a lot, I was scared going into work’

Former government vet Dr Tamara Bronckaers has said the emotional distress she faced while working for the Department of Agriculture meant she was “scared” going to work each day.

In an exclusive first interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Dr Bronckaers spoke about how she was found in an industrial tribunal to have been constructively dismissed from her job after concerns she raised about animal welfare and failures in traceability in the meat supply chain were not acted on.

She received a £1.25m settlement from the Department of Agriculture and Environment in the largest payout of its kind in Northern Ireland, along with an "unreserved" apology.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan radio programme on Monday, Dr Bronckaers said the ordeal affected her family life and kept her awake at night.

“I just know that for my own mental health and my own stress levels, I had to get out [of that department],” she told BBC’s Nolan show.

“It was affecting my family life. I wasn’t sleeping, I was crying a lot, I was scared going into work. I just wasn't functioning the way I wanted to be functioning as a wife and as a mother.”

The whistleblower said the case she took was “never about the money”.

“The most important thing for me is the vindication, because they tried to paint me as a really bad person, a bad employee, a bad vet, and that has now been proven not to be true,” she added.

In her first interview, Dr Bronckaers told the Belfast Telegraph of the way in which Northern Ireland’s chief vet Robert Huey and one of his deputies, Julian Henderson, made her life “hell”. Both men remain in post unsanctioned. Two weeks ago, Dr Huey rewarded Dr Henderson with a promotion.

Dr Bronckaers told Nolan that the promotion “really doesn't affect me personally, but it doesn’t surprise me one bit, because that’s the culture - everybody who does something wrong or gets reprimanded seems to be either sidetracked or put into a higher position”.

“I can’t speak for the way other people feel, but I do feel like that.

“I didn’t get an apology from anybody,” she added. “The only apologies are the public apologies, which to me mean nothing, they’re lip service. An apology wouldn’t mean anything to me from those two men.

“My biggest hope is that they will change their behaviour. That will mean that I have achieved something.”

Dr Bronckaers said she was brushed aside and considered a “nuisance” when she brought her concerns to her superiors.

She added that feelings of “frustration, anger, disbelief and a lack of support” repeatedly drove her to tears.

“I felt belittled,” she continued. “Nobody was prepared to listen to me and I was made out to be the bad guy, for pursuing something that I thought was important.

“Every day that I tried to get higher and higher up, doors just kept closing on me.

“Anybody who has a profession, you don’t do it as a job and switch off, it’s with you, it's your life. I’m a vet and that is my life.”

Dr Bronckaers is now operating out of her own private veterinary practice, and says she is much happier, with a team of “good people” working around her.

In a statement, DAERA said: “With respect to traceability, Northern Ireland has a unique and world leading traceability system (APHIS) that enables the real time recording of bovine animal movements between farms, markets and abattoirs. The system does, and should, facilitate corrective amendments to be made to ensure accuracy of the notified and recorded movements held on APHIS.

“For the 12-month period, from November 2020 – October 2021, only around 2% of market movements had a corrective amendment to the movement made by a Market Operator within one working day after the original sale. This corrective amendment is necessary to ensure the information held on the APHIS database accurately reflects the location of all animals and the movements that took place.

“However, should any animal be physically moved onto any holding within this timeframe, prior to its final destination, there is a legal obligation to notify the department.

“Where the department has information or evidence of a false notification, the Department will investigate and take appropriate enforcement action.”