Dramatic scenes as man rescued from Belfast Harbour

Search and rescue teams carry out a rescue operation in the Milewater Basin area of Belfast Harbour on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded on Saturday night when a man entered the water at Belfast Harbour.

The incident happened in the Milewater Basin area of the harbour at around 11.30pm.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they received a call that a person had entered the water and teams from Bangor Search and Rescue, Belfast Lifeboat and Lagan Search and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

Harbour Police also attended the incident.

The person was recovered from the water by a Belfast Lifeboat crew and first aid was administered before they werer transported into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

A NIAS spokesperson said they received a call at 11.50pm regarding an incident in the Dufferin Road area and dispatched one emergency crew to the scene.

One patient was taken to hospital.