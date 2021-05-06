Draperstown man Michael Conway dies after falling into Donegal river

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday

A man from Co Londonderry died on Wednesday when he fell into the River Finn in Donegal during what is believed to have been a fishing trip.

Michael Conway was from Draperstown and is understood to have been fishing between the Glenmore and Cloghan areas of Ballybofey when he lost his footing and entered the river.

His body was recovered from the river after emergency services attended the scene shortly after 12pm.

A postmortem will take place in Letterkenny University Hospital.

In a death notice, Mr Conway’s family wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic and unexpected death of our much loved son, brother and uncle, Michael Conway.

“Beloved son of John and Marion Conway. Brother of Sean, Jacqueline (Mulligan), Kevin and Deborah (McNicholl).

“Due government restrictions the family home is strictly private. The funeral Mass numbers are limited to family only.”

Mr Conway’s sister, Jacqueline, said on social media that the family are “totally and utterly heartbroken”.

“You were so loved by so many people, you will always be forever in our hearts and minds,” she wrote.

“Due to the current Covid restrictions the wake house will be kept private.

“Family only. Thank you all for your understanding at this difficult time.”

Draperstown Celtic said the club was shocked and saddened to hear of Mr Conway’s passing.

“Michael is the brother of our 2007s youth coach (and ex senior player) Kevin and brother in law of our Diamonds coach Wendy,” the club stated.

“His brother Sean was a past sponsor of the club. Michael has nephews and nieces in our youth set up as well as some who were previous members.

“On behalf of the whole club, the committee offer their condolences to the Conway, Mulligan and McNicholl families and the whole extended family circle at this extremely difficult time.”

Ballinascreen GAC added: “Ballinascreen GAC are saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Conway, brother of Jacqueline Mulligan, chairperson of our LGFA.

“On behalf of our club we offer our sincere condolences to the Conway, Mulligan and McNicholl families.”

Mr Conway’s funeral details have not yet been released.