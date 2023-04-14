Drawing praise: Belfast pupil Charley’s portrait wins top art prize

Charley Bell, a 16-year-old pupil at Methodist College Belfast, was overall winner of the 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, taking first prize in the senior 16-18 years age category.

Her work, for which she receives a prize of €1,500 (£1,320), is entitled ‘Curiosity’, and is a detailed portrait study in coloured pencils.

Charley’s success marks the first occasion since 2010 in which the overall top prize was won by an entrant from Northern Ireland.

Professor Gary Granville from the National College of Art and Design was chairman of the judging panel.

He described Charley’s artwork as “a most impressive piece and a deserving winner among entries of the highest quality”.

No stranger to the competition, Charley won special merit awards in both 2020 and 2021.

She developed her passion for art at a young age, but discovered the ability to express herself more and more through her works as she progressed through grammar school.

The inspiration for her prize-winning portrait came when she discovered a photo of the old man who is the subject.

She said: “I enjoy portrait work in general and I was searching for a muse that would demand a higher level of detail, as this is what challenges me the most.

“I think his facial expression can be interpreted in many different ways, but, for me, ‘curiosity’ is what stood out.”

Talent obviously runs in the family, as Charley’s sister Carrie (17) also won a special merit award.

Carrie previous won special merit awards in 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

And Stephen Murray (17), a student at Belfast Metropolitan College, picked up a special merit award too.