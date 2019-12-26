Dream Christmas as Moira family reunited after winning flights

Wendy Best (second left) and her children Jude and Olivia are greeted at Dublin Airport by her parents Florence and Tom, who won Spar NI’s competition to fly a loved one home for Christmas celebrations

A Moira family separated by thousands of miles have spoken of their joy at spending their first home Christmas together in 21 years.

Wendy Best moved in 1999 to Dubai, where she married her husband Mike in 2008.

He tragically died seven years later, but Wendy and her children Olivia (10) and Jude (6) have now been gifted the chance to share in the festive celebrations with her parents Florence and Tom.

Reunited in emotional scenes at Dublin Airport, Wendy's mum said her Christmas miracle had finally come true when she entered a competition to win festive flights home for a loved one with Spar NI.

"The years just go by so quickly, and we always hoped we'd have everyone home in Moira for Christmas, but it just never happened," she said.

"Sadly, Mike died suddenly in 2015 and this year is the first time Wendy and the kids have come back home for Christmas.

"I didn't think I would have a chance at all in winning these flights. I just knew flights home at Christmas are so expensive and I wanted to at least try to get my family all together. This will be a very special Christmas."

Speaking in the airport after long-awaited hugs with her parents, Wendy said: "It's just been so many years since we've been here for Christmas, we've never been able to make it happen."

Sharing in the excitement ahead of her first Christmas here, Olivia said: "Well my brother almost broke the sofa because he was jumping too much."

Laura McKee from Spar NI said: "It was lovely to be able to witness the hugs in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport."