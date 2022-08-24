Drink spiking testing kits could be rolled out in Belfast’s pubs and clubs

Last year there were at least 120 cases of drink spiking reported to the PSNI (Johnny Green/PA)

Pubs and clubs in Belfast could introduce a drink spiking testing programme, with a motion tabled at Belfast City Council aiming to see kits used to tackle the problem.

The proposal, from Alliance’s Micky Murray, went before the standards and business committee on Tuesday and was approved. It will now go before the licensing committee for debate next month. If adopted, it would see the council working with licensed premises to introduce spike testing kits.

The motion said: “This council, in a bid to make our night-time economy a safer place, will work with licensed premises to introduce drink spike testing kits into their premises. This will include training for staff on how to administer the kits, what to do in the event of a positive result, and promotional material promoting how customers can access the kits.”

Last November, Chief Constable Simon Byrne revealed that 120 incidents of drink spiking had been reported that year.

Following this, Queen's University distributed drink spiking testing kits within the students' union bar and provided training to the Speakeasy's staff on how to use the kits.

If customers suspected their drink may have been spiked, they could ask staff to test it. If the test was positive, the PSNI would be notified.

QUB pro vice-chancellor Professor David Jones said that, while the university doesn't see drink spiking on campus, "we want to act to make sure it stays that way”.

"Some students have concerns about such incidents at other universities and licensed premises, and while we have had no reported incidents in the Speakeasy, we are committed to doing what we can to ensure that people feel safe when socialising," he added.

“We hope that this initiative will help to prevent any incidents of drink spiking and we will continue to work with our colleagues to proactively support students.”

Mr Murray said: "By providing drink spiking testing kits into premises, which are licensed by Belfast City Council to sell alcohol, we can help to reduce spiking incidents, as well as getting early medical interventions to victims of spiking-related incidents, and this could help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour and sexual assaults in our city.

"This scheme will not only deter those who are planning on spiking someone, but will also provide awareness to potential victims, and others, on how to access the testing kits and where to go to for support should they think that they or their friends have been spiked.

"This is an initiative that has been led by Queen’s Students’ Union, who are providing drink testing kits in their bars when they open again in September."