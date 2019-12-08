Driver and passengers have lucky escape after tree falls on car

A driver has had a lucky escape after their car was struck with a tree in Cookstown. (PSNI)

A driver and their passengers had a lucky escape after a tree fell on their car on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown, opposite a 24hr Maxol station.

Despite the fallen tree causing significant damage to the roof of the car police said the driver and passengers escaped with only minor injuries.

Electric cables were pulled down as a result of the fallen tree and the Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours.