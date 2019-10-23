Driver arrested after car flips onto roof in east Belfast

The car overturned after a road traffic collision on Bloomfield Road in east Belfast. Credit: PSNI

A driver has been arrested after a car flipped on to its roof in east Belfast during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police attended the incident on Bloomfield Road at around 3.30am and arrested the driver.

An investigation is underway to determine if the driver was unfit through drink or drugs.

A PSNI spokesman, posting on East Belfast PSNI, said: "Not the kind of call you want to hear over the radio from the control room. 'Can you attend to a report of a car on its roof? Injuries unknown'."

No one was injured in the incident.