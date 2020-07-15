Driver arrested after car smashes Co Armagh primary school wall

A man was arrested after a car demolished the wall of a primary school in Co Armagh in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 1.50am on Princess Way, outside Edenderry Controlled Primary School, Portadown.

The 30-year-old driver was detained on suspicion of drink driving near the scene with the assistance of a police dog.

He has since been released on bail.

The PSNI said he is facing prosecution for several offences.

DUP councillor Margaret Tinsley expressed her shock.

"Residents were relieved to hear of an arrest by the police after this incident," she said.