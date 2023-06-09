Driver arrested after drugs and ‘substantial sum’ of cash found in car in north Belfast

Police have seized suspected class B drugs and a substantial sum of cash during the search of a car in north Belfast .

The driver was arrested following the discovery by local policing team officers in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man was detained on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

PSNI Superintendent Nigel Henry said: "This is a great example of the work being carried out by officers across Belfast every day in our efforts to rid our city of illegal drugs and those who seek to profit from them.

"If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."