Driver critical condition after three vehicle Derry crash

Police attended the crash in Londonderry on Friday night

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.

It happened in the vicinity of Altnagelvin Roundabout on Friday evening.

One driver suffered critical injuries. Two other drivers sustained minor injuries.

Inspector Campbell said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, July 28 of a collision involving a Skoda Superb, Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Avensis.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man who was driving the Skoda Superb remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries. The road has now fully reopened to traffic.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage or witnessed what happened, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1838 of 28/07/23.”