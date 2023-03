The lorry overturned on bottom of Donaghadee Road in Newtownards.

A lorry overturned at a roundabout in Newtownards on Friday morning.

The vehicle tipped on its side at the bottom of the Donaghadee Road shortly after 7am.

The PSNI warned of delays while the lorry was recovered and there was some disruption on the Friday morning commute.

"Thankfully no injuries involved," said a police spokesperson.