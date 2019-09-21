Driver escapes injury after youths throw brick through car window in west Belfast

A councillor said someone could have been killed in the incident.

Police have slammed the "disgusting" behaviour of a group of youths who threw a brick through a moving car's window in west Belfast.

The incident happened at around 11.25pm on Friday night after a group of young males congregated at the roundabout on Lagmore Avenue before throwing a brick through the passenger side window of a car.

A police officer, posting on PSNI West Belfast, said: "This behaviour was extremely dangerous as the brick could have struck the driver and caused serious injury to him or any other road users had he swerved into oncoming traffic, and has caused a financial inconvenience to him as he has to have the damage repaired."

The officer added: "This behaviour is disgusting. If you are reading this and know you were involved in this incident, then you should be ashamed of yourself. This was not big and not clever and actions like this have no place in our community.

"A full investigation has now commenced and we hope, with your help, to bring a suspect before the courts. Many thanks for your assistance."

Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker, who represents the area, tweeted: "I am absolutely disgusted by the behaviour of a few young males last night in Lagmore Avenue. They threw a brick through a passing car at 11.30pm last night. If anyone has any information please contact myself or the PSNI. Those responsible could have killed someone."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Woodbourne LPT officers by calling 101 and quote serial number 2425 of 20/09/19.