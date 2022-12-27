Driver escapes injury following two-vehicle Belfast crash involving motorist who was ‘twice the legal limit’, police say

Police at the scene of the collision (PSNI west Belfast)

A driver in Belfast has escaped injury following a crash in the city centre close to the University Road on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the road near Queen’s University Belfast and Methodist College Belfast.

In a social media post, the PSNI said a “completely innocent driver” was crashed into by “a drunk driver” who they wrote was “twice the legal limit”.

"Some people just don't get it,” Police West Belfast wrote.

“Christmas is over but the festive celebrations appear to be continuing.

“Lisburn Road LPT attended an injury road traffic collision this morning and were met with a completely innocent driver who had been crashed into by a drunk driver who didn't stop for a red light.

“The drunk driver was twice the legal limit at the roadside and can look forward to explaining themselves to a judge. Luckily the other driver isn't seriously injured.

“Never ever drink & drive.”