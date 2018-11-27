Driver escapes injury in shotgun attack in Londonderry BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Police have launched an investigation after a community worker escaped a gun attack in Londonderry last night. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/driver-escapes-injury-in-shotgun-attack-in-londonderry-37569661.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/incoming/article37569684.ece/091e4/AUTOCROP/h342/shooting2.jpg

Police have launched an investigation after a community worker escaped a gun attack in Londonderry last night.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Shortly after 8pm it was reported that a masked man had fired a shotgun at a van in Clooneyville Avenue.

"The blast struck the rear of the van breaking the window and lodging pellets in the passenger head rest."

But he said: "Fortunately the 37-year-old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was unharmed."

Derry van shooting

He added: “We believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street."

A cordon was in place until this morning.

Reports suggest the driver got out of the vehicle a few seconds before the pellets struck the headrest.

The street was a dead end so the driver - who is thought to be from the area - had to drive the van to the end of it and into a wall.

It was claimed he jumped out of the van and climbed over the brick wall in his escape.

“Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Bonds Street, May Street, or Clooneyville Avenue areas at around 8pm on Monday night and who may have information that could assist the investigation."

Call 101, quoting reference 1193 26/11/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

