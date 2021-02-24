Driver facing court blamed a dead man

Judge Rafferty said he would pass sentence this Friday

Richard Dickinson (34) was arraigned at Newry Crown Court, where he appeared by videolink, and entered a guilty plea to perverting the course of justice on December 17, 2019.

Dickinson, from Abbington Manor in Bangor, "nominated Conor McCollum as being the driver" of a specific car on October 31, 2019. Judge Neil Rafferty QC enquired whether the case was "a straightforward case of putting someone else forward or was it malicious?"

Prosecutor Geraldine McCullough said the person Dickinson named "is deceased and the family are quite distressed about that". Judge Rafferty said while the case might warrant a custodial sentence, similar cases "are very often susceptible to suspension" of that jail term.

Defence counsel Rachel McCormick told Judge Rafferty that Dickinson had three points on his licence so would not have been facing a driving ban but that his employers were "putting significant pressure on him."

