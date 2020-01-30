Driver in hospital after van flips over in Portstewart crash

The scene at the Coleraine Road Portstewart on Wednesday when the van ended up on its roof. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

The driver of a van has been taken to hospital after their vehicle flipped over on a road in Portstewart.

It happened near the roundabout on the Coleraine Road in the town shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.

The fire service administered first aid to the driver, who had removed themselves from the van before the arrival of emergency services.

The ambulance service sent an emergency crew to the scene, where the PSNI also attended.

The patient, who is not thought to be seriously injured, was taken to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.