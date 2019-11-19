Driver left 'badly shaken' after being dragged from car in Belfast hijacking

A driver has been left badly shaken after been dragged out of his car during a hijacking in north Belfast.

Shortly before 10.35pm on Monday a man in his 40s was making a delivery in the Seaview Drive area.

As he returned to his VW Golf car, two young males approached the vehicle and dragged him out of the car.

It is not known in which direction the car made off following the incident.

Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "The driver of the vehicle was not injured but left badly shaken. The males are described as being aged in their early 20s and wearing dark, grey clothing.

"Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2078 18/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”