Driver pleaded with car hijacker to give passenger in her 80s time to get out of vehicle before it was stolen

A driver pleaded with a car hijacker to give a woman in her 80s time to get out of their vehicle before he made off in the stolen car.

Both women have been left “badly shaken” following the incident on Monday night in Co Londonderry, which appears to have been part of a car crime spree in Magheramason.

Police were alerted just before 10.55pm that the women’s white Peugeot had been hijacked along the Victoria Road.

The driver was aged in her 50s and was with a passenger in her 80s. They stopped when they came across a man standing beside a stationary white Vauxhall Insignia.

It was reported the man approached the car and shouted at the driver to get out before reaching into the vehicle and trying to undo her seatbelt.

The driver then pleaded with the man that her elderly passenger needed more time to get out safely.

When both women were out of the vehicle the suspect drove off in it.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said: "This was a frightening ordeal for these two women, in particular for the older woman. While they weren't physically injured, they have both been left badly shaken by this terrifying incident.

"We believe the male involved in this incident is the same man involved in a number of attempted hijackings last night who is described as being around 6ft tall, of a skinny build with dark hair and wore dark-coloured clothing.”

At around the same time, another female driver in a white Polo reported seeing the white Vauxhall and white Peugeot on the road.

The suspect was reported to have approached the Polo and tried to open the door.

At the same time, the female driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan arrived and it was reported the suspect tried to step in front of her vehicle to stop it, but she was able to drive away.

Police believe the hijacked Peugeot was later involved in a crash on Ferguson Street in Londonderry at around 11.05pm, with the same car reported as being on fire on Temple Road in Strathfoyle by 4.25am on Tuesday morning.

It was further reported that a male tried to hijack another car in the area at this time, but the female driver managed to get away safely.

Mr Connolly added: “All of these incidents were distressing for those involved, and we are thankful no one suffered any physical injuries.

"As our enquiries continue, we are working to establish how the Vauxhall Insignia came to be at the scene and if it had been hijacked.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the movements of both the white Vauxhall Insignia and the white Peugeot 2008 from 10.30pm onwards. We are also asking anyone who has information about any of these incidents to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2585 of July 12.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org