Driver remains in critical condition following Co Armagh crash

The collision occurred on Sunday afternoon.

A motorist remains in critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash in Co Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

Police have appealed for information and witnesses following the collision in the Eastway area of Lurgan.

PSNI Inspector Mills said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.50pm on Sunday July 2 of the collision involving a grey BMW 320d M Sport and a red Suzuki Alto.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the Suzuki Alto remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW 320d M Sport and a passenger required medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Eastway area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1228 of 02/07/23.”