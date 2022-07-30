Driver rescued after passing motorist spots car on roof on shores of Strangford Lough

A passing motorist spotting the car on its roof on the shores of Strangford Lough (Pic: PSNI Ards & North Down)

A motorist was taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof on the shores of Strangford Lough.

Police shared the image of the stricken vehicle on the PSNI’s Ards and North Down Facebook page.

Officers said the accident happened at 2.30am, with crews from the fire service, ambulance service and coastguard responding.

According to police, the alert was raised by a passing motorist.

The driver was found a short distance from the scene. They sustained minor injuries.

Police said: “Top marks to the passing motorist who spotted this vehicle on the Portaferry Road earlier. Yes easy to see now, but at 2.30am when dark, with driving rain and higher tide not so obvious.

“Police were first to arrive with officers entering the water to check for casualties, and were swiftly joined by specialist teams to widen the search.

“Thankfully the driver was located nearby, and was treated for minor injuries prior to being conveyed to hospital.

“Fantastic teamwork all round, and great appreciation to our blue light friends in the NIFRS, NIAS and HM Coastguard.

“None of this possible of course without the speedy actions of the community.”