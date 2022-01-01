Driver rescued as car enters river outside Dungiven

A driver has been rescued by emergency services after a car entered a river on the outskirts of Dungiven.

The scene where a car entered the water outside Dungiven (Picture by NIFRS)

Emergency services were scrambled after reports of a silver Peugeot 3008 entering the water close to Magheramore Road bridge outside Dungiven shortly after 9am on New Year's Day.

The driver of the vehicle was rescued by the first emergency service crews on site.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision which occurred at the Magheramore Road area of Dungiven on Saturday 1st January.

"At around 9:05am, it was reported that a car had struck a bridge in the area and entered the river. One man was taken to hospital following the incident.”

NIFRS dispatched a number of units including specialist rescue teams from Crescent Link and Central Fire Stations in Belfast.

Fire Fighters carried out a subsequent search of the river, before police confirmed all occupants of the vehicle were accounted for.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 967 01/01/22.