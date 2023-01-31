Driver shaken after masked men ram car and smash windows in Newry

The driver of a car has been left badly shaken after a gang attacked their car in a “terrifying experience” in Newry.

Four masked men armed with metal bars smashed the windows of the car before ramming into it with a vehicle.

The incident happened outside a gym on the Carrive Road in the Silverbridge area on Monday evening.

Detectives investigating the report of criminal damage have arrested a 32-year-old man. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Alanna Moore said: “Shortly after 7pm, police received a report that four masked men smashed the windows of a car with a metal bar, then rammed the front of the vehicle with a dark coloured Toyota Avensis.

“The incident occurred outside a gym on the Carrive Road, just off the Silverbridge Road.

“This was a terrifying experience for the driver of the car, who has been left badly shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1616 of 30/01/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.