Driver smashes stolen car into garden of west Belfast home

A community group has revealed the “trail of devastation and destruction” left after a driver crashed a stolen vehicle into the gardens of a west Belfast home last night (Tuesday).

They said two families were forced to leave their homes following the incident.

The vehicle, which police confirmed was stolen from the Dundonald area in east Belfast, crashed into the wall of a property in the Albert Street area of the Falls. Two families were forced to leave their homes at around 9.30pm - amid Northern Ireland’s coldest period of the year.

Writing on social media, the Falls Residents Association condemned the incident, branding it “reckless” and shared images of the crashed Isuz Rodeo Denver vehicle.

"A trail of devastation and destruction left behind last night with 2 families greatly impacted,” they said.

“Families having to leave their homes in subzero temperatures due to the reckless actions of a few.

“This is the worst form of hurt and destruction that can be inflicted on a community and it needs to stop now.

“We will continue to support the families over the coming days and weeks to have repairs carried out along with Paul Maskey MP and Christina Black.”

PSNI Sergeant Ferris said: "We believe this vehicle to have been stolen from the Dundonald area.

"The car was recovered in the Roumania Rise area. Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night or who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1808 13/12/22.”