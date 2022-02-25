Driver tells of shock at £100 fine after accepting ‘good deed for the day’ car park ticket

NI woman left stunned at punishment by private firm for taking ‘unused time’ from a well-meaning citizen

The driver was sent a fine for using a ticket bought by another motorist

A motorist has told of her shock at being fined £100 after accepting a windscreen ticket with unused time on it from another driver.

The Belfast woman had just entered a car park on North Street in the city centre when she was handed the ticket by a well-meaning person who had already paid for additional hours they didn't need.

Gratitude at the other motorist’s 'good deed for the day', however, later turned to stunned surprise when the recipient received a letter from the car park operator demanding a £100 payment for illegal parking.

Handing strangers car parking tickets with remaining time is a common practice in Belfast, elsewhere in Northern Ireland and beyond.

And it works fine during street and council-owned parking, when only the cut-off time is displayed. It's a different story in car parks owned by private businesses when a registration number must be given, and is printed out on remarkably similar square white tickets.

This makes it non-transferrable, and will invariably lead to a fine should an ‘offending’ car display a registration number which doesn't correspond with the original ticket.

The Co Antrim mum, who didn’t wish to be named, told the Belfast Telegraph she felt “really hard done by” for making what she believed was an honest mistake.

“It’s ironic that, in this instance, the kindness of a stranger ended up costing me £100,” the woman said.

“I’d just parked in North Street — at a place I use regularly — and was walking over to the machine to pay when a woman approached and handed me her ticket, which had five hours left on it. I happily accepted her kind gesture, stuck the ticket on my windscreen and went about my business without thinking any more about it.

She added: “I was only in town for an hour, which should’ve cost me just £1.20.”

The woman said she had no idea she had done anything wrong until she received a fine in the post.

“I couldn’t believe it when that parking charge notice arrived” she said. “I’m always in and out of town for work, I always buy tickets and I’ve never been fined for anything like this before.

“I appealed it immediately, explaining what had happened and asking for some understanding from Euro Car Parks.”

A short time later, however, the company said it was rejecting the appeal and subsequently demanded £100 for what their literature described as “Breach of Terms and Conditions: No valid pay and display/permit was purchased.”

In a letter, Euro Car Parks said that “having carefully considered the evidence” they had “decided to reject” the appeal for various reasons.

“When purchasing a pay and display ticket, you must enter the correct vehicle registration number (VRN) and this information is directed to the camera system,” the letter said.

“I can confirm that no pay and display ticket matching your VRN was purchased.”

It added: “The signage is clear, a valid pay and display ticket must be purchased for the full duration of your stay at the car park.”

It also said: “Please be advised that the pay and display tickets are not transferable.”

The woman said she was speaking out in order to warn other people not to make the same mistake she had.

“I don’t take chances, I always buy tickets so this took me completely by surprise,” she said.

“If the warning signage had been more visible I’d never have accepted another driver’s ticket.

“In the past I have, in good faith, handed other motorists a ticket that hadn’t been fully used and it was gratefully accepted.

“But in my case, I ended up paying £98.80 more than I should have for less than an hour in the city centre — it was a very costly mistake.”

She added: “I still believe in the kindness of strangers — but definitely not car park operators.”

Euro Car Parks has been contacted for comment.