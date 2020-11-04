Driver uninjured after van bursts into flames in Co Antrim

A van driver escaped injury yesterday afternoon after his vehicle burst into flames in Co Antrim.

Emergency services attended the scene of the vehicle fire on the Frosses Road, close to the A26 between Ballymoney and Ballymena.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it received a call to attend an incident at 3.05pm on Tuesday.

"One fire crew from Ballymoney attended the scene and the fire was extinguished 40 minutes later," a spokesman said.