Driver who died in Co Antrim road crash named as Lee Barry

The crash involving one vehicle took place on Mill Brae in Larne on Monday night.

A man who died following a road crash in Co Antrim has been named as local DJ Lee Barry.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said the Larne community is in shock following the crash, which took place on Mill Brae on Monday night.

He said: “I want to sent my condolences to his family and to his friends, and all those who knew him.

“It is clear that after speaking to people in the town today, that there is a real sense of shock and sadness.

“He was very well known and it’s a real tragedy to have hit the town.”

One vehicle was involved in the incident. Police were called to the scene at around 11.30pm.