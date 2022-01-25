Driverless cars and new train technology could be key to £335bn Boris Bridge between NI and Scotland, says Sir Peter Hendy

A ‘Boris Bridge’ could be possible in the future with new technology such as driverless cars, according to the expert who concluded the cost of the project would be “impossible to justify”.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy told MPs on Monday that Boris Johnson’s dream of building a link between Northern Ireland and Scotland “is possible”.

A study commissioned by the Prime Minister, which cost almost £900,000 and was led by Sir Peter, found a bridge would cost £335bn and a tunnel would require a budget of around £209bn.

The report said the “benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs” and highlighted the underwater trench - Beaufort’s Dyke - as a major stumbling block due to the millions of tons of unexploded munitions dumped there between WW1 and the 1970s.

However, appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee, Sir Peter said any link in the Irish Sea between the two countries could be done with future technology and said the Prime Minister’s investigation into its feasibility was “reasonable”.

“I have written what I really think about it,” he told MPs. “It's possible to do it, it is not in excess of modern technology, it’s probably near the edge of modern technology.

“But you notice that I said it ought to be reviewed in the future because one of the issues surrounding it, if you look at both or either a bridge or a tunnel, is that the approach gradients are limited by the technology that we have now in respect of railway gradients and the ability of drivers to traverse long-distance roads.

“That may change with autonomous vehicles and it ought to be reviewed at some stage. I think the proposition that such a link might be built is not improbable.

“There are tunnels of that sort of length in the rest of the world as there is in the tunnel under the channel. You will recall, or at least people will recall that that was derided before it was successfully completed 30 years ago.

“So I think it was a reasonable question to ask and my conclusion is factual, which is that it is possible to do it but the sums of money involved and the time it would take are not credible at the moment.

“If it were revisited with the advent of future technology that situation might change.”

A bridge or tunnel would be the longest structure of its kind ever built and would take nearly 30 years to complete planning, design, parliamentary and legal processes, and construction, according to the research.

The Department for Transport confirmed in November that the Government will not be going forward with plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland “at this time” following Sir Peter’s feasibility study.