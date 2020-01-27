Drivers hit be MoT chaos in Northern Ireland to get temporary exemption

Drivers affected by disruption at MoT centres will be issued with temporary exemption certificates (TEC) from today, the Minister for Infrastructure has confirmed

The exemptions will extend a vehicle's existing MoT by four months, and will be backdated to January 20.

Test centres across Northern Ireland have been hit by problems with vehicle lifts, which are used as part of the inspection process.

Only three of the 17 facilities were fully operational on Friday after 48 of the 55 lifts were found to have cracks.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "If you have not been contacted by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) to cancel your MoT test, please attend as planned.

"Tests are ongoing at all test centres and additional slots at weekends are being made available."

Apologising for the impact on drivers, she added: "Motorists should continue to book an MoT appointment when they receive their reminder letter. This will ensure they can be issued with a TEC should the DVA need to cancel the appointment."