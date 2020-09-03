Drivers urged to seek refunds after NI car park boss caught ticketing vehicles on public road

A car park boss has been caught out issuing tickets to vehicles on a public road.

The operator of the Lisburn lot could face legal action for unauthorised parking enforcement on McKeown Street, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed.

A DfI spokesman said: “The land around McKeown Street and Graham Gardens is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

“Officials are aware of a number of complaints from local people regarding [the company’s] fencing off some accesses and their agents issuing parking tickets to people parked on the public road.

“The department has written to them about both of these issues and is considering legal action regarding the unauthorised parking enforcement.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this point.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor John Palmer said the company had used cameras to fire off fines to people who had pulled up briefly to drop off their passengers.

The enforcement notice also warned of an increased charge if the penalty wasn’t paid in time.

The UUP member said anyone who had already paid should get in touch with the Consumer Council.

He added: “People were driving to drop someone off, turning around and driving off only to get a letter in the post [for about] about £30 and an additional £40 if unpaid in a few days.

“My advice would be ask for a refund because it was not legal to issue these in the first place.”

In a letter to Mr Palmer, DfI said officials had taken down the signs put up by the car park operator, adding neighbouring businesses were “best placed” to pursue legal action for blocking access.

Correction: An earlier version of this article displayed a Google Map screenshot of a car park on McKeown Street. The car park is not connected to the story. We have removed the picture and apologise for the error.