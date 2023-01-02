Drivers warned of ‘treacherous’ roads in Co Antrim after bin lorry overturns

A number of accidents have been reported due to “treacherous” road conditions in Co Antrim which have caused a bin lorry to tip over.

Drivers are being warned to exercise caution in the Hannahstown area where a number of roads have been blocked or closed.

A section of the Upper Springfield Road has been closed in both directions following a collision on Monday morning.

The Tornagrough Road is partially blocked due to an overturned bin lorry.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Meanwhile the Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge, near Newry has also been closed in both directions.

It follows a serious crash there which has resulted in diversions being put in place.