Dromore pro-IRA chanting video doesn’t represent majority of people says SDLP

The SDLP has condemned a video which emerged showing pro-IRA chanting by a group of young people, saying it does not represent the views of “the vast majority of people” in Northern Ireland.

The party said it “has always condemned scenes like this” and said there needs to be “greater sensitivity, respect and tolerance to be shown to victims of our troubled past”.

The comments come after former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster had earlier called for legislation to be introduced preventing the “lauding of terrorists” and said there had been a lack of condemnation by Sinn Fein and other nationalists about the “disgraceful” video.

In the footage which went viral online, dozens of youths can be seen singing “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” and “Tiocfaidh ar la” as they dance to Irish music.

The Ulster Fleadh, one of Ireland's largest Irish music, dance and language festivals, had returned for the first time proper since the pandemic in Dromore, Co Tyrone, last week.

The organisation’s committee said the video was taken at an unaffiliated event and expressed "sadness and anger” over the scenes.

The GB News presenter called out what she suggested was a lack of condemnation by Sinn Fein, adding that they have “normalised the IRA” through their “actions and words”.

In their statement, an SDLP spokesperson added: “It would be welcome if current and former politicians were all so quick to unequivocally condemn these incidents, no matter their source.

"There is a need for greater sensitivity, respect and tolerance to be shown to victims of our troubled past. The SDLP remains willing to do everything within our power to end division and build a shared and peaceful future.”

Writing in her Express newspaper column, Mrs Foster suggested those engaging in the chants “don’t see IRA members as criminal murderers, but rather some romantic idea of a freedom fighter”.

“Young people, not even alive at the time of the last IRA atrocity are singing the praises and effectively hero worshipping the Provisional IRA – an organisation which took the lives of so many of their fellow countrymen,” she wrote.

“So disgraceful. Reaction was swift from local Unionist politicians but not, at the time of writing, from Sinn Fein or indeed other nationalists.

“The problem is that the glorification of terrorism by the actions and words of politicians in Sinn Fein have normalised the IRA.

“As I said last week, it is my belief that until legislation is introduced to prevent the lauding of terrorists then the deification of murderers will continue and with it the corruption of yet another generation.”

She added: “The executive committee of the Ulster Fleadh have taken decisive action and that has to be welcomed, but how did these young people think for a nanosecond that glorifying murderers was socially, never mind morally, acceptable?

“It says a lot about society in Northern Ireland 24 years after the Belfast (Good Friday) agreement that this sort of sectarian abuse is still seen as a bit of craic.

“If our young people think that lauding murderers, whatever the cause, is okay and great fun then society in Northern Ireland is in serious trouble.

“Social norms around decency and morality have been seriously damaged by allowing the continued re-writing of what happened during the Troubles and it has to stop in order to re-set society here, otherwise it is the next generation who will suffer.”

In a statement after the video went viral online, the organisers of the Fleadh condemned the incident “in the strongest terms”.

“The Ulster Fleadh is proud to be a positive celebration of culture, and we have worked hard to build relationships across all communities in our society,” they added.

“The video was taken at an event unaffiliated with the Ulster Fleadh in a public premises in Dromore and was in no way part of the event programme.

“Part of the programme this year included marching bands from different traditions, and this is something we believe is central to bringing communities together and highlights our shared rich musical and cultural heritage.

“If any member of An Comhaltas is identified to have participated in this chant or any other sectarian activity, our committee will take steps to ensure this is dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

“This sort of incident has no place within the promotion of culture, does nothing to build trust and relations across communities, and the Ulster Fleadh executive committee has no hesitation in condemning it in the strongest terms.”

Sinn Fein has been approached for comment.