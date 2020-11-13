Drop Black Lives rally prosecutions, Derry rally organiser urges

Migrants Forum demands apology from PSNI

The organiser of a Black Lives Matter rally in Londonderry where 57 people were fined has demanded all penalties and pending prosecutions be dropped.

Calling for an apology, Lilian Seenoi Barr said police breached the human rights of those attending the Derry protest and a similar one in Belfast on June 6.

A Policing Board report found the reputation of the PSNI had been damaged by the way it handled the two rallies, and questioned whether the approach officers took on the day was lawful.

It also called for a review of the 57 fines issued in Derry along with 11 at the Belfast Black Lives Matter rally along with the pending prosecutions.

Ms Seenoi Barr said that her organisation, the North West Migrants Forum, would not engage with the PSNI until an apology was issued.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: "I do welcome the Policing Board report because I think it is very clear that the police response to the Black Lives Matter rallies in Derry and Belfast was not lawful.

"The report is also very clear that was a breach of our human rights and the police did not respect that.

"We are still waiting for an apology. We need the police to cancel the fines and drop all the prosecutions and now that it is very clear they are not racially literate, they need to get training.

"After they issue an apology and acknowledge they were wrong and that they treated us differently we will absolutely engage with them but we are not going to do that without an apology.

"We are still very angry and very hurt and we are not going to be part of normalising racism in Northern Ireland."

The events, attended by hundreds of people, were in response to the death of George Floyd in an incident with police in the US in May. But fines were issued under Covid-19 regulations limiting public gatherings.

But a week later, on June 13, several hundred people took part in a demonstration in Belfast aimed at protecting war memorials, amid rising tensions in Britain.

At the time, the PSNI said no arrests were made and no fines issued, leading to claims of an inconsistent approach.

Among those who were fined for participating in the Black Lives Rally in Derry was Blathnaid O'Donnell and her mother Helen.

Protester Blathnaid O’Donnell

Ms O'Donnell said the hurt she felt by being confronted by the police is still raw.

She said: "I attended the Black Lives Matter rally because it was so important that we stood up against what happened in America to George Floyd.

"I was fined for standing up for civil rights, for human rights, as was my mother.

"I said at the time I would not pay that fine. I didn't and I won't and I am glad to see that the Police Board has vindicated that decision.

"The PSNI have shown by the way they police the Black Lives Matter rallies that they discriminate against black people when you compare the way the treated us to the way they treated people at other rallies."

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, the SDLP's spokesman on social justice, said the Policing Board report highlights "undeniable inconsistencies" in the PSNI response to public gatherings during the pandemic.

"This report, without a shadow of a doubt, lays clear that PSNI response to BLM protests was indeed disproportionate - it even questions the lawfulness of police action on that day," he said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the Justice Minister Naomi Long should apologise for her defence of the way the police handled the rallies.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the PSNI will take time to consider its findings and recommendations.