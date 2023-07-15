Drop in viewing figures for GB News’ live Twelfth coverage

The Belfast Twelfth parade was shown live on GB News

Former Corrie star Charlie Lawson and GB News reporter Dougie Beattie filming during the Twelfth

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster waves at the crowds while presenting for GB News. (Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye)

Fewer people tuned into GB News’ live coverage of the Twelfth this year, figures suggest.

The station averaged just over 50,000 viewers for its special programme on Wednesday morning - down from 78,000 in 2022, according to data from industry body BARB.

For the second year in a row, GB News stepped in to televise the Belfast parade after BBC NI opted not to show it live.

The two and a half hour programme was fronted by former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster, with contributions from Charlie Lawson and reporter Dougie Beattie.

But BARB data shows its viewing figures were down on 2022.

The high point came at 11.30am on Wednesday when it had a 2% share of the TV audience.

The average share throughout the programme was 1.4% - down from 2.27% in 2022 when the coverage had 78,300 views.

This was Dame Arlene’s second year presenting live Twelfth coverage.

Arlene Foster apologises after man swears during July 12th live coverage in Sandy Row

During the programme, the ex-DUP leader, who was regularly greeted by the crowd watching the parade, said: “It’s good fun sitting here, I’m getting shouted at all of the time but it’s all in good nature.

“That’s what today’s all about – having fun, celebrating and being with your family. It’s turned out rather wet but it hasn’t dampened the spirits of us all.”

She was joined on the programme by historian Dr Gavin Hughes, as Mr Beattie and Mr Lawson mingled with spectators enjoying the parade.

On several occasions Dame Arlene had to apologise for what she described as the "colourful language" from some passers-by.

Last year BBC NI faced criticism after pulling live coverage, with the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland describing the decision as a “snub” to the Protestant community.

This year, the BBC also opted against a live programme, instead focusing on an hour-long highlights package which was broadcast on Wednesday evening.