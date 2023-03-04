‘Drop the Jerry Springer theatrics’ - DUP MLA and Alliance leader in Twitter row

A DUP MLA has told Alliance leader Naomi Long to “drop the ‘Jerry Springer’ theatrics” in a public row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The late-night Twitter exchange involved Mrs Long and Emma Little-Pengelly, an MLA for Lagan Valley, and came hours before the Alliance Party’s annual conference.

It was sparked by a Twitter post on Thursday from Ms Little-Pengelly responding to criticism of her party.

On Wednesday night, on an appearance on the Nolan TV show, Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood accused the DUP of holding Northern Ireland to ransom.

The DUP withdrew from the Executive in February 2022 over its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the Windsor Framework - a reworking of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in the region.

However, the DUP has not yet said if the deal will lead to its MLAs returning to Stormont.

The DUP’s withdrawal from Stormont has been criticised, with a series of failed attempts to elect a Speaker in recent months, most recently to pass organ donation legislation.

Naomi Long — © PA

The legislation, known as Dáithí's Law after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, ultimately progressed through Westminster.

Responding to Ms Eastwood’s comments on Wednesday’s Nolan Live, Ms Little-Pengelly Tweeted: “The ONLY reason there are changes to damaging Protocol is because DUP took difficult decisions, pushed hard for change, bore demeaning and scoffing from other parties including Sorcha. Smirking, condescending, insulting - misplaced, nasty arrogance dripping off Alliance tonight.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Mrs Long shared her post and questioned why she had activated a Twitter function that means only specified people can reply to the post.

Quoting the Tweet, Mrs Long posted: “Nothing shows a lack of confidence in your own position more than launching a personal attack on your opponent and then turning off replies.”

Ms Little-Pengelly replied: “I’m sure you know I don't lack confidence in what I say, otherwise I wouldn't say it. Sub tweeting me at 20 past midnight? I don't allow general replies due to lack of social media regulation, abuse, defamatory remarks and general fighting in the comments. Issue we share.”

Mrs Long responded: Just home from our pre-conference dinner, hence the timing. When you block replies, sub-tweeting is the only way to reply. You could have tagged @SorchaEastwood so she could reply, if you were confident...or you could have focused on substance rather than a personal attack.”

That prompted an angry reply from Ms Little-Pengelly.

She said: “I know you know I have been consistent - scoffing, sneering, dismissing, demeaning of genuine concerns is not the way we can build a workable future together. It hasn't worked to this point - let's try and understand each other and drop the ‘Jerry Springer’ theatrics demonstrated”.

The DUP and Alliance have been contacted for comment.