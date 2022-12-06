Droppin Well bomb outrage remembered 40 years later

INLA blast at pub popular with off-duty Army personnel left 17 soldiers and civilians dead

Forty years on from one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles, relatives and survivors will gather for a short service today to mark the anniversary of the Droppin Well pub bombing.

Seventeen died in the INLA blast at a disco in Ballykelly on December 6, 1982.

The venue was frequented by Army personnel from nearby Shackleton Barracks.

Eleven soldiers and six civilians were killed and 30 others were injured. Five of the civilians were women and three — Alan Callaghan, Valerie McIntyre and Angela Maria Hoole — were teenagers.

Investigations revealed the INLA carried out reconnaissance missions to see if there were enough soldiers to justify the civilian casualties.

Claiming responsibility, it said: “We believe that it is only attacks of such a nature that bring it home to people in Britain and the British Establishment.

“The shooting of an individual soldier, for the people of Britain, has very little effect in terms of the media or in terms of the British administration.”

The civilian casualties were described as “consorts”.

The INLA left the bomb — small enough to fit inside a handbag — beside a support pillar inside the pub, which was packed with around 150 people.

The blast brought down the roof and many of the casualties were crushed by falling masonry.

Decades later the memory of the horror is still fresh for those who were in the pub. Among them is Steve Prime. Writing on social media, he said: “I was fortunate to survive, the last person dug out alive.

“I remember every moment still, even the young girl that planted the bomb. She and someone else sat at our table whilst I was on the dance floor. She placed her bag next to the large pillar in the centre of the dance floor from what I was informed afterwards.

“I always get angry at myself for not being more vigilant.”

It took many hours to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble.

In an interview, then INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey said the Droppin Well’s owner had been warned six times to stop offering “entertainment” to British soldiers.

He added the owner, and those who socialised with the soldiers, “knew full well that the warnings had been given and that the place was going to be bombed at some stage”.

In 1986 Anna Moore, Eamon Moore, Helena Semple and Patrick Shotter received life sentences for the attack. Anna Moore would later marry loyalist Bobby Corry while both were in prison.

Conservative MP Bob Stewart, who was on duty as a company commander in the Cheshire Regiment at the time, was among those attending a service to remember the victims last weekend.

Speaking to Forces TV, he said: “It was just one casualty after another. A boy jumped up and said a girl needed help. When I bent down beside her she was entirely mashed up and bleeding profusely. I knew she was dying. All she said was ‘can you hold me’, which is all I could do. She died.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “After 40 years the pain for many of those who witnessed this horrific attack is still fresh. I know that Colonel Stewart has spoken many times about the impact of the murder of his soldiers.

“The 17 innocent people murdered were guilty of nothing other than enjoying a night out.

“Those who lost their lives included teenagers, caught up in a callous and indiscriminate attack.

“Such actions, like countless other attacks during the Troubles, can never be justified. There was always an alternative.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden also paid tribute to the victims.

“We must never forget them and it must serve as a reminder of how hard-won the peace we now enjoy in Northern Ireland is and how we must never return to those dark days,” she said.

Victims’ group South East Fermanagh Foundation still works with some of those impacted.

“Sadly, over the years of the Troubles terrorists from both republican and loyalist backgrounds attacked people when they were at their most vulnerable, when their guard was down. Those out for the night socially were ripe pickings for their warped objectives,” said SEFF director Kenny Donaldson.

“We commend those involved in organising the remembrance service, which was very well attended, and with a strong contingent from the Cheshire Regiment.”