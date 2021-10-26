Drug charges man denied bail to visit his newborn baby

A man accused of being part of a cocaine and cannabis dealing network in Belfast has been denied release from custody to visit his newborn child.

William Hunter (33) was seeking compassionate bail on charges connected to an alleged wholesale drug supply operation.

But a judge refused to grant him temporary release amid police claims that even a limited period in public posed a risk.

Hunter, of Upper Canning Street in the city, was arrested as part of an investigation into the east Belfast UVF.

He faces counts of possessing cocaine and cannabis, along with being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard police raided his home in October last year, seizing a mobile phone detectives believe belonged to Hunter.

Examination of it revealed messages about “supplying drugs and the purity involved, dealing lists and money collecting arrangements”.

Quantities of cash, herbal cannabis, scales and bags were also recovered. Hunter was detained again during follow-up operations in August.

Police recovered £1,200 in cash, cannabis with a similar street value, more zip-lock bags and scales at his address, according to the prosecution

Brothers Glenn Rainey (35), from McArthur Court, and Mark Rainey (41), of St Patricks Walk, were also detained and charged as part of the probe.

Prosecution counsel claimed Hunter has been involved in a continued supply of cocaine.

“It’s a network or organised crime gang, and he has engaged with two other individuals, Glenn Rainey and Mark Rainey,” she told the court.

Opposing his release, the barrister also expressed concerns about the consequences for drug users who owe money.

“The messages demonstrate a use of violence to those individuals who can’t pay their debts,” she added.

The detective in charge of the investigation questioned Hunter’s motive for seeking release.

“His presence in public, away from the security of the prison, and access to a telephone would mean he could be able to conduct criminal activities,” the detective said.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan stressed Hunter only wanted temporary release for a hospital visit to his baby.

Denying compassionate bail, however, Deputy District Judge John Rea said: “The question is can he be trusted not to commit further offences for the period of release, and I can’t be so satisfied.”