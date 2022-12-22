Drug dealer gets community service for possession of £10k worth of cocaine in criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA

The PSNI has recognised the efforts of police dog Jonno for locating cocaine in an investigation linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have acknowledged the sentence handed down Chris Djorjani at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday December 22.

The 39-year-old received 100 hours community service and a probation order for 3 years – having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

It follows a PCTF investigation into drugs criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers searched a car, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, in the Ballymena area on the afternoon of Friday 12 November 2021.

“The defendant, carrying a package, ran from the car into a nearby field where he was later arrested.

"Thanks to the help of Police Dog Jonno, a cocaine package was found hidden within a stone wall bordering the field. This cocaine was later estimated to have a street value of around £10,000.”

Police Dog Jonno.

Detective Inspector Corrigan continued: “People who bring drugs into our communities don’t care about the inevitable pain and heartache they bring to individuals and their families.

"They’re only concerned about their own financial gain, with no regard for those lives that get destroyed along the way.

“With the continued help of our partners, and the support of local communities, we are committed to removing drugs from our streets and putting those responsible before the courts. I would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101.”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism. It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.