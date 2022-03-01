Drug deaths in Northern Ireland double in a decade

The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled in the last ten years.

There were 218 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2020. This more than double the 92 drug-related deaths recorded in 2010 and showed an increase of 27 from the 191 deaths recorded the year before, in 2019, according to figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

There were 17,614 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2020. Drugs-related deaths accounted for 1.2% of this total.

These figures cover both drug-related deaths and drugs-misuse deaths. Drug-related deaths are defined when the underlying cause of death recorded on the death certificate is drug poisoning, drug abuse or drug dependence.

Drug-misuse deaths, meanwhile, are a subset of drug-related deaths where the underlying cause is drug abuse or drug dependence or where any of the substances controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) are involved.

Since 2010, over half of drug-related deaths each year have involved an opioid.

The figures revealed that over half (55.5%) of the 218 drug-related deaths recorded in 2020, were of men aged between 25 and 22.

Men accounted for 70.2% (153) of the 218 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2020.

The number of drug-misuse deaths increased from 165 in 2019 to 182 in 2020 and have almost tripled from 64 such deaths registered in 2010.

The statistics also indicate that there are notably higher numbers of drug-related deaths in areas of deprivation across Northern Ireland.

People living in the most deprived areas are almost five times more likely to die from a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.

In 2020, 133 drug-related deaths had an opioid mentioned on the death certificate.

Taken as a proportion of all drug-related deaths, this is a decrease from 67% in 2019 to 61% in 2020.

Heroin and morphine were the most frequently mentioned opioids in 2020, connected to 55 (25.2%) drug-related deaths, up from 46 (24.1%) in 2019 and the highest number on record.

Diazepam was involved in 23.4% of all drug-related deaths in 2020, a notable fall from previous years.

Drug-related deaths involving pregabalin, however, have risen consistently since its first appearance in these statistics in 2013.

The annual number of deaths involving this controlled substance rose from 9 in 2016, to a peak of 77 in 2019, but reduced slightly to 70 in 2020.

The number of drug-related deaths involving cocaine has remained relatively unchanged since 2019 (36 in 2020), however the proportion of deaths where it is mentioned on the death certificate has decreased from a peak of 19.4% in 2019, to 16.5% in 2020.

The figures show that the age-standardised drug-related mortality rate increased between 2019 and 2020 for both men and women.

The rate for men increased from 14.5 per 100,000 males to 16.7; for women the equivalent rate rose from 6.2 per 100,000 females to 7.0.

Two-thirds (66.1%) of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs. In contrast, in 2010 55.4% of drug-related deaths involved two or more drugs.

The proportion of all drug-related deaths that also mentioned alcohol on the death certificate decreased from 16.2% in 2010 to 14.7% in 2020. This is less than half of the proportion seen in 2012 when the series peaked at 31.8% of drug-related deaths mentioning alcohol on the death certificate.