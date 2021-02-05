Drug man 'doused with boiling water'

The shocking disclosures were made to Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers during the court appearance of a 33-year-old man who was granted anonymity because of the general threat against drug suspects by dissident republicans

A drug dealer told police his supplier had boiling water poured over his face and down his throat, an officer told the magistrates court in Londonderry yesterday.

The defendant was arrested on Wednesday after police received information that he was dealing in cocaine, diazepam and pregabalin.

The defendant has made full admissions to 11 charges of possessing and supplying drugs after his initial arrest last November 28, after which he was released on police bail.

He told the police following his arrest on Wednesday that he has been involved in supplying drugs for the last four months during which he earned £5,000.

"He said it was an easy way of making money and that sometimes he earned £600 a week. During his interview he said he travelled to Belfast once a week to collect the drugs," the officer said. "He said he is currently under a paramilitary threat and that paramilitaries have visited his home. He said he has been threatened by others in the drugs supply when he received a photograph of a gun sent to his mobile phone.

"He told the police that the person he was buying the drugs from has been attacked and that in the attack that person had boiling water poured over his face and down his throat," the police witness said.

Objecting to bail, the officer said the defendant played a significant role in supplying drugs in Derry, that he was also a flight risk and at risk of re-offending.

Applying for bail a defence barrister described the flight risk objection as "non-sensical", as"he is now a marked man in that the police will be paying very close attention to him".

He said his client had answered bail and "made frank admissions to everything".

The Deputy District Judge released the defendant on his own bail of £750 together with a surety also of £750. The case was adjourned until February 11.