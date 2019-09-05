Drug mule Michaella McCollum reveals all in new book

Drugs smuggler Michaella McCollum's tell-all story about her time in a prison in Peru will hit bookshops next month

The 25-year-old's autobiography You'll Never See Daylight Again goes on sale on October 31 and will include the claim that she ended up as a mule after "she fled to Ibiza aged 19 to escape a past blighted by sectarian and domestic violence".

Michaella, from Dungannon, and Melissa Reid from Scotland were dubbed the 'Peru Two' after they were caught trying to smuggle 11kg of cocaine worth £1.5m out of the South American country's capital Lima in August 2013.

The pair were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison but were released in 2016.

Now mum-of-two Michaella is set to profit from book sales as well as holding talks with production companies about a television series.