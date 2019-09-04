Drugs and ammunition seized during searches in Craigavon

The searches were carried out in the North Circular Road area.

The seizure was part of an operation by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit in the North Circular area as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality in the Lurgan area.

During the search, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a quantity of suspected cannabis was seized. Both the ammunition and suspected drugs were seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said: “Police work to keep people and communities safe.

“Those who involve themselves in organised crime should be under no illusion as to our commitment and determination to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.

“I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about criminality in their area, including the supply or use of illegal drugs. Anyone with any information can call police on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”