Drugs and cash seized in north Belfast

The drugs were found in north Belfast (PA) — © Liam McBurney

A man aged 47 has been arrested after suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 and approximately £20,000 in cash were found in a property in north Belfast.

A quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs and suspected drugs paraphernalia were also found.

Cash and drugs seized during a PSNI search of a house in north Belfast (PSNI/PA)

PSNI Detective Inspector Sweeney said the search was carried out as part of the force’s ongoing investigation into organised crime in the area.

“It is, unfortunately, not surprising to seize such significant quantities of drugs and cash alongside each other,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply.”