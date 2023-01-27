Drugs and mobile phones found during UDA raids in Templepatrick and Newtownabbey

The PSNI have seized of a number of items as part of an investigation into the South East Antrim UDA.

On Friday, officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a number of searches in the Newtownabbey and Templepatrick areas.

A quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs and mobile devices were among some of the items seized.

A police spokesperson said: “The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”