Drugs, BB guns and balaclava seized in Co Antrim searches by PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force

Suspected Class B drugs, three BB guns, a balaclava and a mobile phone are among items that have been seized by police following searches in Co Antrim on Friday.

Two residential properties in the Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey areas were searched by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

They were assisted in carrying out the operation by officers from the Tactical Support Group.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality within the area.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society."

DS Pyper added: “I appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”