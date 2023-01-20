Drugs, cash and phones seized during South East Antrim UDA linked raids in Newtownabbey

A quantity of drugs and cash has been seized in Newtownabbey following a number of police raids targeting South East Antrim UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force were assisted by the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group as they conducted a number of searches in the town on Friday.

A number of items were seized including suspected class B and class C drugs in addition to a sum of cash and several mobile phones.

Detective Sergeant Pyper said the “proactive” searches are part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control,” the officer added.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”