Drugs seized following searches in Carrickfergus linked to South East Antrim UDA

The searches were carried out on Friday. stock

A quantity of suspected illegal drugs has been seized as part of searches in Carrickfergus on Friday.

The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) say the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

The searches were conducted at two residential addresses, with other items also seized for further examination.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “These searches which were conducted along with colleagues from Neighbourhood Policing Team and Tactical Support Units, illustrates our determination to tackle all aspects of criminality being carried out by those purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities. They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit whatever circumstances they can for their own gain.

“I would appeal to anyone with information relating to any form of criminality to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”